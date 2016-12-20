The Hong Kong Cold Remedy

It started as a cold remedy in Hong Kong, but is now available at many dining establishments there, because it’s become so popular as an “any time” beverage.

Here’s what you need:

A 12 oz. can of Coke

1 inch of chunk ginger (you’ll want to peel it and slice it thinly)

Half a lemon, slice in rounds

Here’s what you do:

Pour the Coke into a saucepan and add the ginger and lemon, then cook it on high until it boils.

Then, reduce the heat and simmer for 5-10 minutes. Pour it into a cup (straining is optional) and let it cool for a few minutes, then guzzle it down!