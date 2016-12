So its that time of year that we get those 2016 lists. The Marist Institute for Public Opinion, have declared their most annoying words of 2016. The winner for the 8th year running is……*drumroll*… the word, “Whatever”.

It was followed by “No offense, but” and “You know right”. Not making the top 5 this year on that list was the word, “like”.

You can check out the rest of the list here.