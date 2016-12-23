Chocolate Malted Cookies Recipe…Courtesy of Brett Eldredge’s Mom

From the Friday “Today” Show

Ingredients

1 cup butter-flavored shortening

1¼ cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup malted milk powder

2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 egg

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chunks

1 cup milk chocolate chips

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 375º F.

2. In a large bowl, combine the shortening, brown sugar, malted milk powder, chocolate syrup and vanilla; beat for 2 minutes.

3. Add the egg.

4. In another large bowl, combine the flour, baking soda and salt; gradually add the dry mixture to the wet and mix well.

5. Stir in the chocolate chunks and chocolate chips

6. On a cutting board, hand-press the dough to roughly 1-inch thickness and use cookie cutters to create your favorite shapes.

7. Place the cookies on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Enjoy!