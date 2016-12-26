Mutton Bustin’ at the Mesquite Championship Rodeo Winter Classic!

Want to see your little cowboy or cowgirl participate in the Mesquite Championship Rodeo Winter Classic Mutton Bustin’ competition?

Text BULL to 68255 to get your little one entered to win!

Standard data & message rates may apply. One entry per person per phone number. Contest will begin at about 12:01am CT Monday, December 26, 2017 and will end at about 11:59pm CT on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Up to (4) winners will be notified by phone on January 5, 2017. Each winner will receive: (4) tickets to the Mesquite Championship Rodeo Winter Classic January 7, 2017 and the opportunity to have one (1) child participate* in the Mutton Bustin’ competition that night.

*Restrictions apply for participation in the Mutton Bustin’ competition. Contestants must be four years of age or older and under 55lbs.