Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley announced their engagement in August and just a couple of months later, shared the news they were expecting a baby.

Over the weekend Shay posted this on Instagram:

“We can’t wait to meet you Asher James. I already love you more than I thought I was capable of. Seeya soon little man.”

Hannah followed with:

“Asher – A name meaning fortunate; blessed; happy one.. @shaymooney and I are all of those things and more.”

Congratulations to the couple!