Watch the Guys From LOCASH Surprise Lyft Passengers With In-Car Concerts

Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LOCASH have teamed with Lyft ridesharing and Erie Insurance for the Safe Rides Rock campaign, an initiative to promote safe driving habits, especially during New Year’s Eve.

As part of the campaign, Chris and Preston surprised unsuspecting Lyft passengers and treated them to an in-car concert, while explaining how they could snag free Lyft rides in Nashville on New Year’s Eve.

Check out the video below.

To register to receive a personal discount code for a free $10 Lyft ride in Nashville on NYE, click here.