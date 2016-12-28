Actress Debbie Reynolds, Mother of Carrie Fisher Has Passed Away

Just one day after the passing of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, actress Debbie Reynolds has passed away.

She was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s. Earlier today, Dec 28th, she was taken to a Los Angeles hospital according to the LA Times. Son, Todd Fisher told CNN, “My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie. She’s with Carrie now”.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this incredibly sad time.

Daughter Joely Fisher shared this picture of her mother earlier today: