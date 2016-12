In Naples, Florida, Harriet and M15 are soon-to-be bald eagle parents. Bird enthusiasts are anxious awaiting the hatching of two eggs, laid November 22nd and 25th. Bald eagle eggs incubate for an average of 35 days, so they’re due any day now. In the meantime, the eagle parents will help the eggs maintain at 105 degree temperature until they hatch. You can watch below.