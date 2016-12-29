Dak Gets His Revenge on Zeke

Posted on

Often, when Dak Prescott is talking to reporters, he is heckled by Ezekiel Elliott. The heckling usually involves Zeke asking where Dak’s stash of M&M’s are.

On Wednesday, Zeke took it to a new level by shooting spitwads at Dak during the locker room press gaggle. On Thursday, Dak took his revenge. First, it was Zeke’s locker:

Then…it was the helmet!

 

I love this team!

-Trapper (@trapper963kscs)

Playlist