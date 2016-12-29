Dak Gets His Revenge on Zeke

Often, when Dak Prescott is talking to reporters, he is heckled by Ezekiel Elliott. The heckling usually involves Zeke asking where Dak’s stash of M&M’s are.
On Wednesday, Zeke took it to a new level by shooting spitwads at Dak during the locker room press gaggle. On Thursday, Dak took his revenge. First, it was Zeke’s locker:
@dak ITS A WAR NOW pic.twitter.com/iZE5oN29e3
— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) December 29, 2016
Then…it was the helmet!
@dak pic.twitter.com/OcksfZzyWY
— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) December 29, 2016
I love this team!
-Trapper (@trapper963kscs)