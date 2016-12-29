How Are You Spending New Year’s Eve?

How about by watching the “Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower” fireworks display. The show will start Saturday night at 11:59 with over 4000 pyrotechnics fired from the Tower.

The streets around Reunion Tower and the Hyatt will have restricted access, and both Sports Street and Hotel Street will be closed.

The best places to watch:

The west side of the Trinity River along the levees, Trinity Overlook Park, or Trinity Groves are the recommended viewing areas.

The show will also be streamed on Reunion Tower’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. You can find them here.