Confirmed: Sam Hunt Is Engaged!

Late Monday evening, a rep for Sam Hunt confirmed exclusively to People Magazine that the Country singer was engaged to girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler.

Hannah inspired his debut album Montevallo. In the last few months, Sam hasn’t been shy about sharing pictures of his bride to be, even including a trip to Israel. As quiet as he has been about the stages of his relationship, (not posting an engagement picture like Kelsea Ballerini, William Michael Morgan or Kacey Musgraves – who all got engaged over the holiday), his personal life has been sung to his fans through his music. Its not surprising that Sam Hunt’s new song, just released on New Years Eve – is all about Fowler.

“Drinkin Too Much,” opens up about the couples rocky road to happiness with lyrics like:

“I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo / I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy / You’ve got nothing to say to me / But I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me.”

That’s real life. The new song is very revealing, even mentioning a CMA Awards trip with her and one without her. Towards the end, he calls her by name. I’m sure she’s okay with that now, since they’re engaged! Congrats to the couple.

Here’s the song, note language:

