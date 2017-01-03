Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini & Kacey Musgraves May Need Prenups!

There were many engagements over the holiday as you may have noticed. Now most celebrities have prenups these days. One that didn’t want one was Tyler Farr saying, “If she leaves me, I deserve it”. I could see Sam Hunt saying something like that given his rocky relationship with bride-to-be Hannah Lee, he did write a whole album about his love for her.

Kelsea Ballerini is engaged to another Aussie Country singer and Kacey Musgraves is also engaged to another singer as well. So we thought, maybe they’ll be looking at other celebrity prenups? Who knows. But check out the crazy ones of some very famous celebrities.

Beyonce & Jay-z signed a prenup which said Beyonce gets $5 million for every child she gives birth to and if they divorce she gets $1 million for every year they’re married.

Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise Katie made sure that the prenup clearly stated that she would get $3 million for every year they were married when they got divorced.

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel – If Justin cheats on her. According to the prenup, Justin will have to pay $500,000 to her if they split.

