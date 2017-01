Gexa Energy’s naming rights to the outdoor amphitheater at Fair Park expired, and that means a name change…a very retro name change.

Until some other corporation ponies up, the venue will be known as “Starplex Pavilion,” which will please tens of thousands of North Texans who have continually referred to the showplace as “Starplex” since it opened in 1988.

