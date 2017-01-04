I’m Just Going To Call This Man From Rowlett, My Local Hero!

When I saw this on the news the other night, I just knew I had to share it with y’all.

How many times has it happened to you or maybe someone you love. They’re stranded. Ran out of gas, got a flat or the car just stopped working. As a woman, I know this is something I fear. I wouldn’t know where to start! One could always have a service but sometimes you just can’t afford it or don’t have a tow truck on speed dial. If you’re like me, not enough muscle to lift a huge tire on your own.

John James is a local man who drives around the streets of Rowlett looking to help stranded motorists and wants nothing in return. Check out the report below from our friends at CBS11. There are some good people in this world.

–Michelle

