“Wendy” Don’t Tolerate Twitter Trolls!

The Wendy’s Twitter account has been getting a lot of attention lately, mostly because “Wendy” has no problem throwing shade at the haters. Check out some of the more recent examples:
@L7Riskee You should get out of there as quickly as possible.
— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017
@HurryGG We don't think about them at all.
— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017
@NoblesGraphics We don't cut corners.
— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017
@ksbrg then how come you had time to write this tweet?
— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
@DabJosh No, you haven't. Also, please stop eating dirt.
— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017