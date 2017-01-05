“Wendy” Don’t Tolerate Twitter Trolls!

The Wendy’s Twitter account has been getting a lot of attention lately, mostly because “Wendy” has no problem throwing shade at the haters. Check out some of the more recent examples:

@L7Riskee You should get out of there as quickly as possible. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

@HurryGG We don't think about them at all. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017