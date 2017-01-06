Eric Church Won & So Did Fans

Last year Eric Church announced he would be taking on scalpers. He was tired of seeing his fans being taken advantage of by these scalpers. So far, Eric has been winning this fight and his fans are too.

Yesterday, he announced that almost 2000 more scalper tickets were cancelled and were being released today, going on sale a noon local time for fans to purchase. Eric will be making a stop at the AAC in Dallas next month! Get ticket and concert info here.