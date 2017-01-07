Why Are Celebrity Red Carpets “Red”?

This is just one of those questions you would never really ask yourself, but with the Golden Globes this weekend, we decided to find out.

One would think this was just some Hollywood creation but the history of the Red Carpet dates all the way back to 458 B.C. It’s referenced in literature, in the play Agamemnon by Aeschylus when talking about Greek Gods, etc. We would see it reappear in the early 1900’s when the New York Central Railroad used the red carpet to direct people as they boarded their 20th Century Limited passenger train.

The Red Carpet made its first appearance in 1922 in Hollywood at the Egyptian Theatre for the first-ever Hollywood premiere, Robin Hood starring Douglas Fairbanks. Since then, many memorable moments have been captured on the red carpet and we hope we continue to see the stars walk it, always surprising us with dresses we can only dream of being able to wear (and afford) and sometimes weird ensembles we would never wear.

