Carrie Underwood’s Golden Globes Dress Had Social Media On Fire!

Now, I really thought it was a beautiful dress. Let’s start there… others not so much. The reaction to her dress was polarizing on social media. Check out the reactions online.

Look at Carrie Underwood and her buttercream frosting prom queen gown #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4eSvL0jom1 — Cooper Jackson (@cooperjackson) January 8, 2017

Carrie Underwood stuns in pink on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet. pic.twitter.com/liuXP6oO79 — Amy Odell (@amyodell) January 8, 2017

Love the dress you chose @carrieunderwood it really brings out your beauty #ERedCarpet #GoldenGlobes ☺💕👌👗 — Marisa E. Eberhardt (@MarisaEberhard) January 8, 2017