Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Makes it Official

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum kicked off a week of announcements regarding artist exhibits in 2017, and today they made our speculation from last week official: Jason Aldean will get his own exhibit beginning on May 26th.

An archivist from the Museum has spent the last several months in Jason’s home, going through items that may be included in the exhibit.

In an official statement, Jason said:

“I am extremely honored to be invited to have an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. That building is filled with the artists who helped create and shape country music, so to be a part of that legacy is something I am very proud of.”