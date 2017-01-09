TRENDING: Would You Try “Shower Beer”?

Now we’ve heard of having a little wine while taking a bath, just to relax after a long day at work. Do you ever have beer in the shower? Well, a company in Sweden decided to create what they call, “Shower Beer“.

Why not just have a regular can of Bud, Miller, Corona or (insert your favorite here). The maker of the beer says this is much more convenient cause it’s half the size, 6 ounce with twice the punch, 10% ABV. What I don’t think they thought of ahead of time, is having this beer in a glass bottle…. glass breaks.

The maker describes the taste as “citrusy, soapy, and somewhat herbal profile.” Umm okay. No word if they will be bringing this Shower Beer over to the U.S.

You can read more about Shower Beer on People if you’re really intrigued.