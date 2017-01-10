Carl Edwards Expected To Retire Immediately From NASCAR

The news comes as a surprise to many fans. FOXSports.com has learned from multiple sources that star, Carl Edwards is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to ‘pursue other interests’ outside of driving and will not compete in 2017.

It’s expected that the official news will be announced on Wednesday by Joe Gibbs Racing in a press conference where it’ll also be announced that Daniel Suarez will be replacing Edwards as the driver of the team’s No. 19 Monster Energy Cup Series Toyota.

According to FOXSports, Carl Edwards has 28 race victories, 22 poles, 124 top fives and 220 top 10s in 445 starts in his career. Find more on the developing news at FoxSports.com