There are many people who have tried to cover, “Tennessee Whiskey“. A quick search on YouTube will yield a few results but very few, if any have gone viral like North Texan – Kris Jones. Jones is from Alvarado, Texas. His daughter recorded him singing, Chris Stapleton’s hit and since January 2nd the video has gained over 7 million views. Check Kris out for yourself. If you’re trying to friend Kris on Facebook like I have, good luck, his friend requests have been maxed out!