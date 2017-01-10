The 10 Best-Selling Country Albums of 2016 Include Blake Shelton, Keith Urban & Carrie Underwood—But Who’s No. 1?

According to Billboard and Nielsen Music, 2016 country albums sales were up 5% from 2015. In fact, the 26.1 million country albums sold in 2016 marked just the second time since 2005 that album sales increased over the previous year.

Interestingly enough, the top-selling album of 2016—Chris Stapleton’s Traveller—was released in 2015, and so were two other albums in the Top 10: Thomas Rhett’s Tangled Up and Carrie Underwood’s Storyteller. Sam Hunt’s Montevallo was released in 2014.

With sales of more than 1 million albums, Chris’ Traveller almost doubled the sales of its closest competitor, Blake Shelton’s If I’m Honest, which clocked in with 540,000 albums sold.

Carrie Underwood is the only solo female artist to make the Top 10, while Joey + Rory and Florida Georgia Line are the only duos represented.

Top 10 Best-Selling Country Albums of 2016

Chris Stapleton – Traveller – 1,085,000 Blake Shelton – If I’m Honest – 540,000 Joey + Rory – Hymns – 518,000 Garth Brooks – The Ultimate Collection – 421,000 Keith Urban – Ripcord – 412,000 Florida Georgia Line – Dig Your Roots – 325,000 Jason Aldean – They Don’t Know – 305,000 Sam Hunt – Montevallo – 284,000 Thomas Rhett – Tangled Up – 266,000 Carrie Underwood –Storyteller – 256,000