This Duo Had A ‘Mariah Carey Moment’ -But With A Different Outcome

A day before the dramatic moment Mariah Carey had on stage during Dick Clark’s “New Years Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest, Maddie and Tae had the honor of singing the national anthem at the Orange Bowl in Miami. If you recall, Mariah told her fans she wasn’t able to hear anything through her in-ears, (the little device artist wear in their ears to hear themselves and the music). The same thing happened to Maddie and Tae… but they continued to sing. They later apologized on Twitter for their performance. You can check it out below.