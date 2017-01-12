An Uncomfortable “Behind the Scenes” TV Moment

Amber Sherlock (center) wasn’t pleased that her colleague Julie Snook (left) and her guest, psychologist Sandy Rae were all to appear on a segment wearing white. That’s when things get a little uncomfortable on Australian t.v. Watch:
who knew that watching two women fight over the fact they’re all wearing white would be so amazing pic.twitter.com/vr0w7RmfET
— G💰 (@oneofthosefaces) January 12, 2017
The reaction to the now-viral video has been amusing:
I was surprised Amber Sherlock had a problem, channel 9 normally loves keeping Australian TV all white. #PutYourBlazersOnForJulie
— Hero (@hierohero1) January 12, 2017
Amber Sherlock currently yelling at her refrigerator that it needs to put a jacket on. Dishwasher is fine, she told her already.
— Adam Richard (@adamrichard) January 12, 2017