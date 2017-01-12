FREE: Dallas Cowboys Event This Weekend

Here is something the whole family can be a part of and you wont have to spend a dime! Dallas Cowboys Playoff tickets are out of reach for the majority of us, but the Dallas Cowboys are holding a family event anyone can be a part of this weekend in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys’ Frisco Star is hosting a fan event and launching their Fans United Shop on Saturday from 12pm-4pm. It’ll take place at The Star’s Tostitos Championship Plaza. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Hall of Famer Charles Haley will be on hand signing autographs.

All of this is free but fans can also purchase tickets to tour The Star. The Cowboys are also set to open their new fitness center “Cowboys Fit” at The Star in February, you can also sign up for a membership this weekend. Find pricing and info on that here, at CowboysFit.com. Fans United shop will sell Cowboys gear along with other pro and college sports teams.