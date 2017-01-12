New Country 96.3 KSCS is sending you to meet the artists next Thursday, January 19th at Kane Brown’s Ain’t No Stopping Us Now Tour, with special guest Jordan Rager!

Listen to 96.3 KSCS all weekend (1/14-1/15) for the cue to call. At around 10:20am, 12:20pm, 2:20pm, 4:20pm & 6:20pm we’ll tell you to call 888-787-1963 for your opportunity to win!

Every winner will receive (2) general admission tickets to the concert January 19, 2017 at House of Blues Dallas, (2) passes to meet Kane Brown at the show, and (2) passes to meet Jordan Rager at the show.

Want another opportunity to score free tickets to the show? Click here to sign up!

Can’t wait to get your tickets? Buy them now!