This is NOT a scam — This website it releasing your personal information to anyone who visits it!

BUT you can get your information removed. I tried this myself and alarmingly found my personal details which I have now “opted out of”.
Family Tree Now is a website that touts itself somewhat like ancestry.com – You simply go to the website and enter someone’s name and city to be able to access personal information like loved ones names (including children) and even your own address! The thing is that it’s free and there are no barriers to access your information, unlike other sites that offer personal records but create steps to keep just anyone from easily finding your information. The website, in order to avoid legal issues, allows you an “opt out of” option to pull your information from the site. Find out how to do it and clear your name below. We have all cleared our names!
- Visit FamilyTreeNow.com HERE
- Under ‘Start Your Journey’ enter your first name, last name and state. Click ‘Search’
- Find yourself on their search. If there is more than one person with your name that lives in your state, you can narrow down your search by looking at the age.
- Click on the account that matches your personal information.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the Family Tree Now website and click on their ‘Privacy’ link.
- From the Family Tree Now privacy page, scroll about 1/3 the way down until you see a blue hyperlink that says ‘Opt Out Here’
- Search your information again. Once you find your page, click ‘Details’ and then a red ‘Opt Out Here’ button will appear.
- Click ‘Opt Out Here’ and you’re done. You’ll be removed from Family Tree Now’s website within 48 hours.