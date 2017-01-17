Standoff in Little Elm After Police Officer Shot [LIVE VIDEO]

A standoff continues in Little Elm after a police officer was shot.

The suspect has barricaded himself in a home on Turtle Cove (near the intersection of Eldorado Parkway and Lobo Lane). Police and S.W.A.T. are on the scene.

Police responded to a shots fired called around 4 this afternoon. The Little Elm officer was shot in the neck and was transported to Denton Regional Hosptial. His condition is unknown.

Law enforcement is trying to communicate with the suspect and convince him to surrender.

As a precaution, students who walk to school at Lakeside Middle School, Powell, and Zellars are being held on lockdown until the area is safe. Students who ride the bus may be picked up by parents at the bus barn.

Here’s live feed from CBS 11.