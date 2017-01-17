TMS is Throwing the World’s Largest Daytona 500 Watching Party

Texas Motor Speedway is throwing the biggest NASCAR party this side of Daytona, when it opens its gates for Daytona 500 Weekend.

The free event starts when gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday February 25th. Fans can camp or tailgate inside the speedway and watch the races on Big Hoss T.V. starting with the XFINITY Series race (Saturday at 2:30). And of course, Sunday’s 59th running of the Daytona 500 will be shown on the 12-story high HD t.v. too!

And to keep the party moving right along, there will be post-race live music after Saturday’s race followed by a screening of “Stroker Ace” on Big Hoss. There will also be a ginormous, 2-day cornhole tournament.

The weekend is open to the public, but YOU MUST RSVP here.

