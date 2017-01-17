WATCH: Backstreet Boys Join Florida Georgia Line on Stage

This was an awesome moment for fans, especially some of us who grew up fans of bands like N’SYNC and the Backstreet Boys. Florida Georgia Line invited Backstreet Boys on stage for a song they have included in their most recent album, Dig Your Roots. Both have now recorded an official music video for this song. FGL talked about how they were huge fans of the group and thought they would be great to collaborate with. Pictures of the shoot were posted last week on Instagram by FGL. Can’t wait to see how this one turned out. Till then, you can see how they sound singing this one live.

