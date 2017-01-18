Eli Young Band’s Tour Bus Destroyed By Fire

A tour bus and trailer belonging to the Eli Young band were engulfed in flames late Tuesday just outside of Topeka, Kansas.

According to published reports, the band’s bus driver had just fueled the bus and had parked it for the night when the fire broke out. The driver escaped. Mike, James, Jon, and Chris weren’t aboard. The bus, trailer, and all the equipment on board are said to be a total loss.

Preliminary investigation is pointing toward the fire starting in the engine compartment.

EYB were enroute to a Friday night show in Minnesota.

We’ve lost more than a bus here. memories and possessions that we can’t replace! We’re just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe! pic.twitter.com/9SyAghph67 — EliYoungBand (@EliYoungBand) January 18, 2017

Jerrod Niemann went through a similar experience a few years ago, and that’s when this was created.