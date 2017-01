Road trip! Who’s down?

Garth Brooks announced he will be making a stop in Lubbock, Texas on April 1st and that is no joke. Tickets go on sale January 27th. There is the set limit of 8 tickets per purchase in effect. They’ll be on sale through AXS.com or by phone at 1-844-634-2784 (1-844-63GARTH), and will cost $74.98 ($67.48, plus a $2 facility fee and a $5.50 service charge). Garth’s wife Trisha Yearwood will be joining him as his special guest and they’ll perform at United Supermarkets Arena.