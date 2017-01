Last night the Eli Young Band trusty bus caught fire and was lost in the blaze. The good news is that everyone is ok, the guys were not on the bus. Lots of memories were lost though and the guys are pretty upset about the loss of what felt like a home.

See video from the fire and read what Eli Young Band had to say here — https://twitter.com/EliYoungBand/status/821613157802250240/video/1