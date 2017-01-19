Bought Milk? You May Be Getting Some Money Back!

This is real and not a scam. But there is one thing that may make you ineligible, it’s the states that this class action settlement involves. If you’ve been a resident (or visited- I heard on GMA but Hawkeye says you have to be resident, a discussion for another time) of Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin, you are eligible. This is going back as far as 2003 to present time.

Visit BoughtMilk.com to submit your claim. Pass it on to family and friends! You can always check out TopClassActions.com to check out other class action settlements you could be eligible for.