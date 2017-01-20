Selena Quintanilla’s family is not happy about the possible release of a show based on her final days.

A TV project based on María Celeste Arráras’ book, “El Secreto de Selena.” has been in the making for years and has now struck a deal with Disney to actually come to fruition. The only problem… It’s based on Selena’s final days as told by the woman who murdered her in cold blood – Yolanda Saldívar.

Selena’s family and a petition at change.org have tried to block the production of the project with sister Suzette stating“Your book is based on a whole bunch of lies … Your source is a person who killed, cold-heartedly murdered, my sister, shot her in the back and left her to die.”