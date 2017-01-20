Selena Quintanilla’s family is not happy about the possible release of a show based on her final days.

A TV project based on María Celeste Arráras’ book, “El Secreto de Selena.” has been in the making for years and has now struck a deal with Disney to actually come to fruition. The only problem… It’s based on Selena’s final days as told by the woman who murdered her in cold blood – Yolanda Saldívar.
Selena’s family and a petition at change.org have tried to block the production of the project with sister Suzette stating“Your book is based on a whole bunch of lies … Your source is a person who killed, cold-heartedly murdered, my sister, shot her in the back and left her to die.”
When it comes to potential lawsuits from the family, Arrarás told La Opinión that she is not too concerned as her book is the result of a serious journalistic investigation and that she donated all of the proceeds she received from the book to prove that she was only after the truth and not seeking to make a profit.