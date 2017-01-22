so Luke Bryan’s “Crash My Playa” happened over the weekend…and it was awesome!
Not only was the whole concert set in paradise, there were performances from Little Big Town, Brothers Osbourne, Blake Shelton…and SO MANY MORE! Including – a special guest appearance from one Gwen Stefani!
Check out the pics below!!
Yes this is real life. #CrashMyPlaya pic.twitter.com/ja7ENz5DbN
— Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) January 21, 2017
"I'm tired of having fun, said nobody ever." – @OldDominion ☀️💦🍺 #CrashMyPlaya pic.twitter.com/7LstnKLbrB
— Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) January 21, 2017
That was one for the books, @blakeshelton! 👏 #CrashMyPlaya pic.twitter.com/cDbjkL6Xud
— Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) January 22, 2017
Lord knows what's in store for the last night of #CrashMyPlaya. pic.twitter.com/6wb2ZNr33l
— Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) January 22, 2017
Just when we thought it couldn't get any better. #CrashMyPlaya #GwenStefani pic.twitter.com/lssaOvUv8E
— Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) January 22, 2017