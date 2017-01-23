Dez Bryant Added to Pro Bowl Roster

Congratulations to @DezBryant who has been named to the @NFL Pro Bowl! This will be his 3rd appearance. 📝: https://t.co/Na95nu84i3 pic.twitter.com/jIXzqqGg6q — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 23, 2017

In spite of a less than stellar season, Dez Bryant was tapped to replace Julio Jones in the NFL Pro Bowl. Jones, of course, is unavailable for the pro football all-star game due to his upcoming appearance in the Super Bowl.

Dez finished the 2016 season with 50 catches, 796 receiving yards, and 8 touchdown receptions. He also threw one t.d. pass.

He joins 6 other teammates on the NFC roster: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, Tyron Smith, and Sean Lee.