It’s not just Luke Bryan that will be part of the festivities going down in Houston. Lady Antebellum and Tyler Farr will also be performing at a Pre-Party that fans can actually purchase tickets to. The NFL is an official sponsor of this event. It’ll include appearances by NFL alumni, coaches and the Houston Texans cheerleaders. They are making ticket packages available for fans to purchase and get other exclusive perks at NFLOnLocation.com.